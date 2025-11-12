Cause of Death Revealed for KISS Co-Founder Ace Frehley

(UPI) — An official cause have death has been announced for KISS co-founder and guitarist Ace Frehley.

The guitarist, whose full name was Paul Daniel Frehley, died last month at age 74 in Morristown, N.J.

He suffered severe bruising, facial fractures near his eyes and left ear and ultimately a fatal brain bleed, according to the coroner’s report.

Frehley was hospitalized for several weeks to treat injuries that he sustained in a fall. He suffered a serious head injury that led to a brain bleed when he fell while inside a recording studio in September.

At the time, Frehley claimed the fall had been “minor,” but he canceled a California show for September 26.

Less than two weeks later, on Oct. 6, he canceled the rest of his 2025 tour schedule due to “ongoing medical issues.”

Frehley was placed on life support after the fall and died after his family decided to turn off his ventilator, according to TMZ.

“In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth,” his family said.

“We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension,” they added in a statement.