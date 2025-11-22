Actress Genevieve Chenneour, of Bridgerton fame, posted a video to social media telling her fans that she has suffered a violent assault in London — and it isn’t her first.

Chenneour, who plays Clara Livingston on the Netflix series, was highly distressed in her video as she recounted how she was just walking down the sidewalk on the way to an audition when a man looked at her and then punched her without provocation.

“Guys, literally five minutes before my audition,” she says in the video, “I was walking around the corner at Oxford Circus and this guy just looks at me and targets me and fucking hits me.”

The tearful actress added that she is thoroughly “shaken” by the incident.

“I’m like, against the wall… I had to come in, and I’m trying to gather myself, but I’m so shaken.” She added that the staffers at her audition gave her space to try and calm down. “They’ve really kindly given me this room… I keep on having panic attacks.”

She described the attacker as a tall black man who was about 50 years old.

This is the second time Chenneour has suffered an attack on the streets of London. In February, she was was assaulted by several young men who were trying to steal her phone. She claimed to have been hit so hard during the attack that she went unconscious for a short time.

One of the attackers, an 18-year-old male, was arrested and sentenced to a 22-month prison sentence.

In Thursday’s video, she noted that she was just regaining the confidence to walk around London, but now she is afraid again thanks to this second attack.

Crime in the U.K. has soared to an all-time high and is at levels not seen since before the pandemic, especially in London.

Concurrently, untrammeled immigration is also still at record levels, with more than 400,000 migrants a year — most from Muslim parts of Africa and the Mid East — flooding into the island nation.

