Charlie Sheen ‘Changed the Channel’ After Realizing Liberal ‘Legacy’ Media Is ‘Very Much Like State-Run Media’

Hollywood star Charlie Sheen said he “changed the channel” and discovered that “legacy” media is “very much like state-run media” during a recent conversation with Megyn Kelly.

After being asked by Kelly if he is “getting more comfortable” with his politics and expressing them, Sheen replied, “I am,” adding, “I think we all, or a lot of us, remain beholden to the structure of the house that we were raised in with politics, religion, the arts, culture.”

“It’s just that those are our early influences, and, so, it’s just all I knew growing up,” the Two and a Half Men star continued. “It was, like, ‘the god guys and the bad guys,’ and, yeah, okay for a while, but then I’ve paid the most taxes of anybody in my fucking family.”

Watch Below:

After President Donald Trump won the 2024 election, Sheen said he decided to “change the channel” to see if conservatives could convince him of anything, because he didn’t want to “feel” like he did during Trump’s first term.

“I was not going to go to bed every night feeling fucking hopeless,” he said. “I was not going to go to bed every night being told things were catastrophic — and I thought alright, I’m gonna conduct an experiment, literally, I’m going change the channel.”

“I am gonna do my own research like I’ve done with everything my entire life. I’m gonna listen other voices. I’m gonna explore, just hearing both sides of the god damn story, you know?” Sheen added.

The actor went on to say, “I was so hypnotized by what, in some ways, can be described as state-run media. I’m sorry, but it can. Legacy media is very much like that.”

“And I said, okay, alright, enough of that. I’m gonna change the channel, hear some different voices and do the research,” Sheen said. “And the things I discovered, the things that I started to really unearth.”

“It was not just one of those moments, it was like months of those moments of, ‘Oh my gosh!’ And I felt really stupid,” the Young Guns star explained. “I don’t have a fancier way to describe it, I feel really stupid.

“Some of the stuff I bought into, and some other stuff I was worshipping, and some people I was hating, because I was told I was supposed to hate them,” Sheen asserted.

Kelly then chimed in, asking, “When you walked into the ballot box and voted for Trump, how did that feel?”

“That’s another one of those examples where you feel stupid, I was still kind of on the other side,” Sheen answered, adding, “But it’s a vote I’d like to have back.”

