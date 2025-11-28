Jackson Browne Announces Death of Actor Son Ethan Browne

(UPI) — Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has announced the death of his son, actor and model Ethan Browne.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away,” Jackson, 77, posted on Facebook Wednesday.

“We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment.”

Ethan, 52, appeared in the 2004 film, Raising Helen, and appeared in ad campaigns for fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi.

TMZ said the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has deferred the cause of death, pending an investigation.

Ethan’s mother, Phyllis Major, died of suicide in 1976 when she was 30.