Watch: Pope Leo XIV Surprises Rave Attendees by Blessing Crowd During Priest DJ Set

Pope Leo XIV surprised rave attendees in Košice, Slovakia, earlier this month by blessing the crowd before a performance by a Portuguese Catholic priest, who is also a DJ known for his spiritually-themed electronic dance music.

Video shared to social media showed Pope Leo appearing via a projection onto the St. Elisabeth Cathedral in Košice, where he blessed the crowd ahead of a performance by DJ Padre Guilherme — known as “DJ Priest” — on November 8.

Watch Below:

“May the blessing of almighty God, the Father, and the son, and the Holy Spirit, come upon you, and remain with you always. Amen,” Pope Leo declared before DJ Padre Guilherme began his show, which quickly segued to a party-theme featuring lasers and spotlights.

Priest-DJ Padre Guilherme performed in Košice to celebrate the 75th birthday of local Archbishop Bernard Bober.

Additional footage from the rave — shared by DJ Padre Guilherme on Instagram for his 2.2. million followers — featured an image of Pope Leo waving as electronic dance music ramped up the crowd, elicited cheers from spectators.

Watch Below:

“Electronic music and faith on the celebration of the 75th birthday of Archbishop Mons. Bernard Bober,” the priest-DJ wrote in the caption of his post.

Social media users quickly took to the comment section of an X post by Polish news website Visegrád 24, which shared the footage of Pope Leo blessing the crowd.

“That’s really cool actually,” one X user wrote, adding, “Love it.”

“I never thought that any religion can be cool, seems like I was wrong,” another said.

“This kind of rules,” a third reacted.

“I might not be religious, but that’s dope as fuck!” another X user exclaimed.

Some social media users revealed they were upset to be missing out on the spiritually-themed rave.

“Whhhhyyyyyyyyyyy did no one tell me about the priest-DJ throwing a rave in Slovakia blessed by Pope Leo,” one X user lamented.

“Mind-blowing. Wish we were there,” another commented.

“Ok where was this Catholic church when I was a kid. I might have stuck around longer if we had cool shit like this!!!!” another admitted.

Meanwhile, one X user joked, “They never gonna let us have an American pope again.”

“This is the best thing that came out of 2025,” another proclaimed.

“Popechella wasn’t on my bingo card for 2025,” another said.

