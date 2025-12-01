‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Traded Hollywood for Georgia Farm Life

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, most famous for playing Eleven on Stranger Things, has traded out Hollywood for life on a Georgia farm.

Brown revealed to British Vogue for the magazine’s December issue that filming the hit Netflix series in Atlanta helped her establish roots in rural Georgia.

“I grew up here, you know? This is the longest place I’ve been consecutively in my life because of ‘Stranger Things.’ For me this is home,” Brown said.

Though Brown, a British national, was born in Spain, she moved to Florida at a young age and later shot to stardom with Stranger Things, most of which was shot in Atlanta, Georgia. Her parents then relocated to the Peach State to stay close to production.

“They didn’t want me to grow up in that world,” Brown said of Hollywood. “I love what I do but it doesn’t define me. You have a sense of purpose within your own personal life.”

After marrying Jake Bongiovi, son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, Brown and her new husband bought a farm. In February of this year, she told Vanity Fair that she stays offline and did not choose rural life to become an influencer.

“I’m not doing it [farm life] for the aesthetic. I’m doing it because I love it. There are maybe some trad wives out there doing it because it seems wholesome, but it is not. If you’re not picking up horse s— or washing a cow with your bare hands, then that life is not made for you. At all,” Brown said.

“You think animals are peaceful. You think the South is peaceful. You think this place is peaceful. But there’s so much chaos. My animals are loud, and it’s messy and my dogs are crazy. And there is, you know, laughter and a lot of passion and excitement, and it is a very vibrant place. There is so much chaos, and that is where I thrive,” she added.