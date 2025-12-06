Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Molly McNearney Says ‘It Is a Fragile Time for Freedom’ During Speech at Hollywood Gala

The wife of late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel thinks that the U.S. is in a “fragile time for freedom” because her hubby’s show was temporarily suspended in September.

Television writer Molly McNearney — who is also a producer on Kimmel — appeared at the Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment 2025 breakfast gala Wednesday according to the New York Post, where she worried that freedom is lost because Kimmel’s show was penalized for stirring up division with a lie that Charlie Kirk’s assassin was a member of the MAGA movement.

“I’ve been asked to speak about freedom of speech and, I have to be honest, I naively assumed it was a guarantee in this country until Sept. 16, 2025,” McNearney told her audience.

“It’s something that I took for granted. Something I thought I’d always have, like my period. Did you guys know that those just stop? They just stop,” she continued, trying to be funny.

“And it turns out, your freedom in this country can, too. We experienced it most recently in 2022 when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and we got another taste of it two months ago,” she asserted. “I watched a show, co-workers, friends, and the man I love be put on ‘indefinite suspension’ after our thin-skinned president asked for his removal and his FCC chair publicly threatened the company we work for.”

“It is a fragile time for freedom,” she declared.

McNearney has since admitted that her own family’s free speech upsets her so much that she has decided to shun them.

Kimmel’s show was briefly pulled off the air after he claimed during his monologue that Tyler Robinson, Kirk’s alleged assassin, was MAGA.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said during his show.

Kimmel’s outrageous lie got his show removed from the air by two major carriers and forced ABC to officially suspended the extremist, left-wing comedian.

