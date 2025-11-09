Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Talks Shunning Trump-Voting Family: ‘I’m Angry All the Time … My Husband Is Out There Fighting’ Trump

The wife of embattled, left-wing ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is now admitting that she has shunned her relatives who voted for Donald Trump.

Molly McNearney, Kimmel’s wife and head writer and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live, appeared on a recent edition of the We Can Do Hard Things podcast where she admitted to her intolerant treatment of her own family.

She also admitted to sending numerous hectoring emails to family members ahead of the 2024 elections demanding that they vote for Joe Biden.

“I’ve sent many emails to my family, like right before the election, saying, ‘I’m begging you. Here’s the 10 reasons not to vote for this guy. Please don’t.’ And I either got ignored by 90% of them or got truly insane response from a few,” she said on the podcast.

“It hurts me so much because of the personal relationships I now have, where my husband is out there fighting this man, and to me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family. And I unfortunately have kind of lost relationships with people in my family because of it,” she explained.

She went on to say she is “angry all the time” at her family who she says are “deliberately misinformed.”

“It’s definitely caused a strain. I’ve definitely pulled in closer with the family that I feel more aligned with, and I hate that this has happened, you know, it feels silly, you know, part of me goes, ‘Don’t let politics get in the way.’ But to me this isn’t politics. It’s, it’s truly values and we just, we’re not aligned anymore,” she said.

