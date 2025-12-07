MS NOW Host Stephanie Ruhle Melts Down After Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz Point Out Her Network’s Left-Wing Bias

During the New York Times’ 2025 Dealbook Summit roundtable event, Stephanie Ruhle, host of MS NOW’s The 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle, flipped out on Charlamagne the God after he said “when I turn on MSNBC [MS NOW] I know I’m going to get a left angle.” Ruhle, clearly bothered, interrupted her co-panelist and said “that’s an assumption.”

“That only continues that narrative, you know what you’re going to get here, you know what you’re going to get there,” Ruhle continued pushing back, “I challenge that. You don’t.”

“Oh that’s not true,” Charlamagne responded. “I know exactly what I’m going to get when I turn on Fox News. I know exactly what angles they’re going to come with. If I turn on MSNBC I know I’m getting a left angle.”

Comedian Andrew Schulz chimed in, asking Ruhle “are you shocked when you turned on MSNBC? Are you like ‘OH MY GOD! I didn’t see this take coming?'”

“Then I invite you to watch my show any night of the week,” Ruhle responded.

“We watch your show,” Schulz said shrugging his shoulders.

Ruhle, who said her mother is a “devoted Fox News watcher,” spent much of the time on the panel defending her reporting on President Joe Biden’s mental decline and his family’s graft. The panel constantly veered into President Donald Trump and his decade-long campaign of calling out American corporate media bias toward liberal Democrats and their policies and against conservatives.

Indeed, Americans’ trust in media has been on the decline for decades, recently hitting its lowest point in a half century.

What’s more, new data show American teens distrust corporate and legacy media now more than in recent years.

Later during the panel, Charlamagne said “I don’t think these newsrooms are making errors. I think they have agendas.”

“What do you mean these newsrooms,” Ruhle said.

“MSNBC, CNN, Fox News. Y’all have agenda.” Charlamagne said. “You know how I know they have agendas? MSNBC, based off all the points that you just said, I conveyed those same points and MSNBC said I was spreading MAGA messaging. You may not have done that Steph — but MSNBC as a whole. They have agendas. They have set of programming they want to push to a group of people. When they see all these things happening on social media or on podcasts they realizing ‘Ah man. The people aren’t buying into our programming.’ So, instead of actually listening to the people, they continue to try to push their programming.”