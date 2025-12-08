Dakota Johnson: Cinema in U.S. ‘Feels Really Grim Right Now,’ Calls Netflix-WBD Merger a ‘Rebirth’

Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson said the art of cinema in the United States “feels really grim right now” while attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, believing a possible deal between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery could lead to a “rebirth.”

“There’s so much I’m learning from being here,” said Dakota Johnson. “In the States it feels really grim; and even in the less than 24 hours that I’ve been here [in Saudi Arabia], I have a renewed faith in cinema.”

According to Screen Daily, the Madame Web star was the “latest In Conversation session at the festival, in which she discussed running her own production company TeaTime Pictures.”

“The thing I feel about this festival is inspired,” said Johnson. “I feel inspired to operate this way in our own production company in the States; I want to support all these filmmakers.”

Speaking with Deadline, Johnson said the pending deal between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery could be a “rebirth.”

“People will always fight to be creative and tell stories – I just know that to be true,” she said. “The way in which that operates will shift and change throughout time. It always has. Hollywood has been in dire situations since it started, so right now, it’s just another version of a rebirth.

“And I see that, especially since being here at this incredible festival. It is the collaboration, the excitement, the ambition behind filmmaking, the support of female filmmakers here, the stories that are being told here, the collaboration throughout nations and countries that is so beautiful and inspiring,” she added.

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s cinematic take on THE ODYSSEY has everyone losing their minds, but what if he directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL instead? Check out this hilarious trailer to see for yourself, or just follow along on socials – Instagram: @prolandfilms; X: @prolandfilms; YouTube: @prolandfilms.