Watch: ‘Landman’ Rips ‘The View’ Hosts Who ‘Hate Millionaires and Trump and Men and You and Me’

This week’s episode of Taylor Sheridan’s hit Paramount+ oilman series Landman takes aim at ABC’s woke daytime talk show The View, ripping the co-hosts as hateful of men, capitalism, and Donald Trump.

In the episode, entitled The Pirate Dinner, the Paramount+ series features a conversation between Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) and his father, T.L. (Sam Elliott), when the pair begin talking about ABC’s The View, according to Variety.

Tommy ends up ripping the show as “A bunch of pissed-off millionaires bitching about how much they hate millionaires and Trump and men and you and me and everybody else they got a bee up their ass about. It’s pretty funny.”

Tommy’s dad replies, “Don’t sound funny.”

“Well, it ain’t joke funny,” Tommy replies, “it’s like ‘fart in church’ funny, you know what I mean?”

In his typical grumbly deliver, Elliot’s T.L. responds, “That don’t sound funny, either.”

Tommy then says, “Well, it depends on your proximity to the fart.”

Billy Bob Thornton was a guest on the daytime show when Landman premiered in 2024. The series has been hailed as a “conservative” antidote to wokeness on TV.

Last year, for instance, Tommy was heard ripping green energy.

“Do you have any idea how much diesel they had to burn to mix that much concrete?” Tommy says. “You want to guess how much oil it takes to lubricate that fucking thing? Or winterize it?”

“In its 20-year lifespan, it won’t offset the carbon footprint of making it,” he adds.

“And don’t get me started on solar panels and the lithium in your Tesla battery,” he said. “And never mind the fact that, if the whole world decided to go electric tomorrow, we don’t have the transmission lines to get the electricity to the cities. It’d take 30 years if we started tomorrow.”

