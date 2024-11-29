Watch: Billy Bob Thornton Scene from Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Rips Green Energy Hoax

A scene from the new Taylor Sheridan series Landman on Paramount+ has gone viral for explaining how wind turbines are a green energy hoax because they don’t offset the carbon footprint required for their making.

The third episode of Landman, which debuted Sunday, shows oil company fixer Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) discussing wind energy with an attorney (Kayla Wallace).

“Do you have any idea how much diesel they had to burn to mix that much concrete?” Thornton’s character says, later adding: “You want to guess how much oil it takes to lubricate that fucking thing? Or winterize it?”

“In its 20-year lifespan, it won’t offset the carbon footprint of making it.”

Watch below:

Thornton’s character also rips other green energy scams.

“And don’t get me started on solar panels and the lithium in your Tesla battery,” he said. “And never mind the fact that, if the whole world decided to go electric tomorrow, we don’t have the transmission lines to get the electricity to the cities. It’d take 30 years if we started tomorrow.”

Landman is the latest series from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan and is based on the popular, oil-themed podcast “Boomtown.” The series follows an oil company “landman” (Thornton) who is first seen investigating a fatal accident in West Texas.

