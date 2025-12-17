Disney’s ‘Avatar’ Director James Cameron Trashes Trump for Not Panicking over Climate Charge: ‘Most Narcissistic A**hole in History’

Avatar director James Cameron is furious that President Donald Trump refuses to accept the doomsaying of global warming alarmists, and is calling Trump a “narcissistic asshole” for not relenting to the climate change mob.

The famed director disgorged his vitriol in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter where he claimed that Trump’s moves to thwart global warming extremism is sending humanity “backwards.”

“I’m frustrated because the human race seems to be delusional about what they think is going to happen next. We are going backwards,” Cameron exclaimed.

The Terminator creator ripped Trump as the “most narcissistic asshole in history since fucking Nero.” And added, “Yeah, you can quote that.”

Cameron worried that the environment is only one thing threatening mankind. He also cites the rise of artificial intelligence and the fall of Hollywood.

“Who’s to say we wouldn’t be going backwards even faster if it wasn’t for these films? There isn’t an alternative Earth without ‘Avatar’ we can point to and say, ‘It made this measurable difference,’” Cameron bloviated, as he insisted that he and his films are on the “right side of history.”

Cameron has been a global warming alarmist for decades, but he has more recently been very exercised over the advancement of AI.

Only a few weeks ago he said he was “horrified” that AI could be used to create artificial actors who are indistinguishable from real human actors. And in August, he warned that if AI got hold of real-world weapons of war it could be a disaster for humanity.

Additionally, he has become a fierce foe of streaming giant Netflix and excoriated the idea of the streaming being included in Oscar nominations.

Cameron also said he hopes Paramount’s hostile takeover bid of Warner Bros. Discovery will succeed because he feels the Netflix acquisition of WBD would be a “disaster” for Hollywood.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston