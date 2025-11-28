James Cameron Endorses Paramount Skydance Buying Warner Bros. Because Netflix Doing So ‘Would Be a Disaster’

Oscar-winning director James Cameron has endorsed Paramount Skydance purchasing Warner Bros. Discovery, saying “Netflix would be a disaster.”

Cameron told The Town podcast that Netflix purchasing Warner Bros. would further hurt the theatrical business – something the company has actively opposed in favor of streaming for over a decade.

“I think Paramount’s the best choice,” Cameron said. “Netflix would be a disaster. Sorry, Ted, but geez. Sarandos has gone on the record saying theatrical films are dead. ‘Theatrical is dead.’ Quote, unquote.”

As Breitbart News reported, David Ellison’s Paramount Skydance reportedly has the best chance in the brewing bidding war to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery due to an unlikely advantage: CNN. The bidding war kicked into high gear last week with Paramount Skydance, Comcast, and Netflix leading the charge. According to the New York Post, Paramount Skydance has the best pitch due to Larry Ellison and CEO David Ellison’s eye on CNN with an aim to buy the studio’s cable-news subsidiary.

“They see CNN, warts and all, as a very profitable business worth saving,” noted the Post. “Trump, meanwhile, desperately wants CNN — whose correspondents regularly spar with him at the White House and on Air Force One — ‘neutralized’ out of its anti-MAGA coverage, one top broadcast executive recently told.”

“And in his thinking, Larry Ellison, the billionaire Trump donor who is co-founder of software giant Oracle, is the perfect vehicle to set CNN straight,” it added. “Specifically, Trump wants the Ellisons to do to CNN what they are doing with their CBS subsidiary after hiring Bari Weiss, the right-of-center columnist who is under orders to squeeze left-wing bias out of its news programming.”

Insider reports say that the Ellisons actually view CNN as a viable business model due to its global reach with reporters and correspondents in nearly every country. Despite its issues in the current marketplace, it still makes $500 million in yearly profits.

