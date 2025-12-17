‘Melania’: Amazon Releases Trailer for the Feature Documentary About the First Lady

The trailer for a new documentary film Melania, about Melania Trump’s journey to becoming first lady for a second time has debuted.

Melania covers the twenty days leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration and will debut in theaters on January 30 2026. In coordination with the world-wide release, Amazon will release a documentary mini-series after the film’s debut.

“History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. Presidential Inauguration,” the first lady said in a statement to Fox News. “For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold—a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America.”

The trailer follows Melania Trump as she prepares to become America’s first lady for a second time, being only the second presidential wife to have two non-consecutive stints as a sitting president’s wife. It follows Melania from her home in Trump Tower in New York City, to Mar-a-Lago in Florida, and back, once again, to the White House in Washington D.C. as her husband, Donald Trump, takes his place as America’s 47th president.

The trailer also shows her choosing and trying on her second inaugural dress, speaking to the president on the night he won the election, and appearing at glamorous events.

Melania says that the story of becoming a first lady “has never been told,” and added that “the subject matter is historically consequential, it was imperative for me to produce a film of the highest cinematic standard, suitable exclusively in theaters worldwide.”

“The 20 days of my life, preceding the U.S. Presidential inauguration, constitutes a rare and defining moment—one that warrants meticulous care, integrity, and uncompromising craftsmanship,” she said. “I am proud to share this very specific moment of my life—20 days of intense transition and planning—with moviegoers and fans across the globe.”

Only one other U.S. president had two non-consecutive terms. Democrat Grover Cleveland was both the 22nd and 24th president, with his first term starting in 1885. Cleveland, though, was a bachelor president as his first term began and did not get married until a year into his first term. His wife, Frances Cleveland, who married Grover in a White House ceremony in 1866, became the first presidential wife to serve as first lady in two non-consecutive terms.

