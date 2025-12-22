Chris Rea, ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ Singer, Dies at 74

Singer Chris Rea, known for a broad range of hits including the iconic Driving Home for Christmas, has died, a spokesperson for his family said Monday. He was 74.

The BBC reports as well as his much-loved festive hit, Rea had success in the late 1970s and 1980s with Fool (If You Think It’s Over), Let’s Dance and The Road To Hell

“He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family,” a statement from his wife and two children, as seen by the BBC, said.

The English rock and blues singer-songwriter and guitarist had previously been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had his pancreas removed in 2001.

He suffered a stroke in 2016.

Chris Rea has been synonymous with the festive season, ever since his Yuletide smash hit Driving Home for Christmas was released in 1986.

According to Rea’s website, the song “tells the story of a weary traveller making his way home, a moment of warmth, humour and holiday spirit that’s never lost its magic”.

Rea released over 25 studio albums, two of which – ‘The Road To Hell’ (1989) and ‘Auberge’ (1991) – topped the UK Albums Chart.

More to come…