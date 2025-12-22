Rosie O’Donnell Melts Down After Trump Adds His Name to the Kennedy Center: ‘It Needs to Be Removed from Office’

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell fled the U.S. and rushed to Ireland as soon as it became clear President Donald Trump would be returning to the White House. She has been shouting trans-Atlantic abuse at him ever since. The leftist stepped up again on the weekend and publicly announced her new nickname for Trump.

She told her 2.9 million TikTok followers Trump now has a fresh, dehumanising moniker in the wake of the Kennedy Center board voting to rename the venue “The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.”

The faded A League of Their Own cast member let slip her two-letter label as the Dublin resident called for him (again) to be removed from office.

Taking aim with her choice words on TikTok, O’Donnell titled her rant Saturday Night Ramble and began by addressing her Christmas celebrations with family and friends – and how she coped having five kids under 13 in her house.

The former TV talk show host quickly embraced her favorite topic of Trump and seethed as she refused to call him by his name. O’Donnell called him “It” instead. She said, “The Kennedy Centre debacle. It has gone too far. It is seriously unwell. It needs to be removed from office. It, the nameless blob of negative energy. It.”

O’Donnell revealed earlier this month she had been told by her therapist to try “detaching” from her constant, all-consuming, swivel-eyed hatred for Trump, as Breitbart News reported.

On the evidence that counselling has been roundly ignored.