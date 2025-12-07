Rosie O’Donnell’s Therapist Told Her to Ignore Trump for Two Days, She Only Lasted Two Hours

Rosie O’Donnell seems unable to heed the advice of her own therapist who told her to try “detaching” from her constant, all-consuming, wild-eyed hatred for Donald Trump for just two days. Apparently, the former TV talk show host couldn’t last even two hours.

The Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferer has admitted that her own mental health counselor urged her to try and focus on something other than her “fixation” on Trump during a shrink session on the day before Thanksgiving. But she just couldn’t do it, she told the Washington Post.

The former The View host readily admitted she only last a “few hours” before becoming enraged at Trump all over again.

Apparently, when Trump sniped at Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey on Air Force One and told her to be “quiet, piggy,” that sent O’Donnell into the stratosphere once again. She raced to her social media to accuse Trump of a “verbal rape” of a reporter.

O’Donnell’s rabid Trump obsession sent her therapist, Jennifer Kopetic, to tell the former comedienne that “you’ve got to detach. You’ve got to disconnect.”

The A League of Their Own cast member said she tried to follow her therapist’s advice a second time, too, and that attempt went down in flames just as quickly.

O’Donnell’s mania has friends and family members very worried about her mental stability.

Rosie even fled the United States and moved to Dublin, Ireland, in January to try and put some distance between herself and Trump, her object of extreme hysteria.

Not only has O’Donnell moved to Ireland, she has told fans she is also seeking Irish citizenship.

Breitbart News has chronicled many of O’Donnell’s worst mental lapses over Trump, but perhaps one of the worst is how she has poisoned the mind of her adopted “non-binary” son, who is now apparently convinced that Trump personally made he and his mom move to Ireland.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston