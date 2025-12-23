JD Vance Praises Nicki Minaj and Her Unifying Message at Turning Point USA’s Americafest

Vice President JD Vance praised rap superstar Nicki Minaj and her message of unity and racial harmony while onstage at the Turning Point USA Americafest over the weekend.

“Nicki Minaj said something at Amfest that was really profound. I’m paraphrasing, but she said, ‘just because I want little black girls to think they’re beautiful doesn’t mean I need to put down little girls with blonde hair and blue eyes,'” Vance wrote on X, paraphrasing a point Nicki Minaj made during the event. “We all got wrapped up over the last few years in zero sum thinking. This was because the people who think they rule the world pit us against one another. @NICKIMINAJ rejects that. We all should.”

As Breitbart News reported over the weekend, Nicki Minaj had a bit of an awkward moment when she referred to JD Vance as an “assassin” while speaking with Erika Kirk.

“Dear young men, you have amazing role models, like our handsome, dashing, president,” said Minaj. “And you have amazing role models like the assassin JD Vance, our vice president.”

Erika Kirk took it gracefully and Vance later responded by saying he appreciated a sentiment that Minaj expressed while on stage.

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s cinematic take on THE ODYSSEY has everyone losing their minds, but what if he directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL instead? Check out this hilarious trailer to see for yourself, or just follow along on socials – Instagram: @prolandfilms; X: @prolandfilms; YouTube: @prolandfilms.