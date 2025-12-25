Trump Threatens Broadcaster Licenses over Late-Night Comedians Being ‘Almost 100 Percent Negative’ Against Him

President Donald Trump threatened to pull network broadcaster licenses, claiming they have been “almost 100% negative” in their coverage toward him and Republicans in general.

The president issued his veiled threat via his Truth Social this week.

“If Network NEWSCASTS, and their Late Night Shows, are almost 100% Negative to President Donald J. Trump, MAGA, and the Republican Party, shouldn’t their very valuable Broadcast Licenses be terminated? I say, YES!” he said in his post.

While the president did not specifically cite the research in his post, he may have been referring to a recent Media Research Center study alleging that close to 99 percent of late-night show guests were liberal or left-leaning.

“When it came to partisan officials, the count was 31 Democrats to 0 Republicans,” the study noted. “Colbert led the way with 17, Kimmel came in second with seven, The Daily Show came in third with six, and Meyers placed fourth with one, and Fallon interviewed zero politicians during the study’s run.”

Earlier this year, following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the Trump-appointed FCC chair Brendan Carr suggested that the network ABC could potentially lose its broadcaster license after late-night host Jimmy Kimmel appeared to suggest that a member of MAGA assassinated Kirk.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead,” he told podcaster Benny Johnson.

During a congressional hearing last week, Carr said he was aiming to “enforcing the public interest standard” for broadcasters.

Trump has also taken issue with CBS, especially after the network aired an interview with former MAGA firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that was critical of him.

“THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP,” Trump said, referring to the Skydance-Paramount merger.

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s cinematic take on THE ODYSSEY has everyone losing their minds, but what if he directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL instead? Check out this hilarious trailer to see for yourself, or just follow along on socials – Instagram: @prolandfilms; X: @prolandfilms; YouTube: @prolandfilms.