Sesame Street Celebrates Fake ‘Kwanzaa’ Holiday with Actor Michael B. Jordan

Sesame Street was seen on social media celebrating the fake holiday Kwanzaa with actor Michael B. Jordan in a message posted on the day after Christmas.

“Happy Kwanzaa! Thank you to Mr. Michael B. Jordan for visiting everybody on Sesame Street. It was so special to celebrate Kwanzaa with you! Habari Gani!” the Elmo X account wrote on December 26.

The image comes from a clip published in December 2024, where Jordan and Elmo explain the identitarian tradition.

Kwanzaa was invented out of various cobbled-together allusions to Africanism in 1966 by Ronald McKinley Everett, a Marxist activist and black separatist who later changed his name to Maulana Karenga and became a professor of black studies at California State University.

In the ’60s, Karenga was in an organization called US (as in “us” — blacks — against “them” — whites). US was a black power militant group that he founded, one that frequently clashed in violence with police and even other black power groups. Members of his group even killed two Black Panthers in 1969.

Karenga generally avoids too many interviews due to his record as a violent felon and sexual criminal. In 1971, for instance, Karenga served time in jail for assault. By then, he had changed his name to Maulana Ron Karenga and began to affect a pseudo-African costume and act the part of a native African — even though he had been born in the USA.

It wasn’t mere assault Karenga was convicted of, either. He was jailed for the sexual assault and even torture that he perpetrated against some of his own female followers. At the time of his conviction, The L.A. Times reported that he placed a hot soldering iron in one woman’s mouth and used a vise to crush another’s toe, of all things.

Despite being around for more than 50 years and even though it is touted by the media each year, less than one fifth of black Americans celebrate this invented amalgam of Africanism, according to The Atlantic.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston