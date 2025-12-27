Former Child Star Tylor Chase Trashes Motel Room Bought for Him After Being Found Homeless

The painful saga of homeless former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase took an even more tragic turn this week when one of his former co-stars helped book him a motel room — which he soon reportedly decimated.

As Breitbart News reported this week, troubling video captured Tylor Chase living on the streets homeless in Riverside, California, nearly two decades after he played Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

“Did you play on Disney Channel?” the fan could be heard asking Chase in the video.

“Nickelodeon,” responded Chase.

“Oh, Nickelodeon. What show was it again?” the fan asked.

When he said Ned’s Classified School Survival Guide, the fan said, “Oh yeah, you’re that kid on it.”

Tylor’s former co-stars expressed sadness after seeing the viral video and vowed to help him in whatever way they could. According to TMZ, Daniel Curtis Lee, also who starred on the Nickelodeon series, helped Tylor into checking into a Riverside motel on Tuesday, adding that he drove 50 miles outside of Los Angeles to help his former friend.

“Daniel tells TMZ … he spent part of the day with Tylor walking around and catching up over pizza before helping him settle into the motel so he could stay dry ahead of a major Southern California rainstorm this week,” added TMZ. “Daniel says he wanted to make sure Tylor had somewhere safe to stay … adding he plans to stay in touch and support him however he can moving forward.”

However, the hotel later reported that Chase had trashed the room, with appliances strewn on the floor and even inside the bathroom tub, according to Lee.

Former Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss, who also starred on the show, offered to help Tylor stay at a recovery facility he works with but he refuses help with recovery and treatment centers.

Though GoFundMe launched to help Chase, it was taken down by his mother, who said he needed medical attention.

“Tylor needs medical attention not money. But he refuses it,” his mom reportedly said. “I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money for his meds by himself.”

According to the the New York Post, Chase’s former co-stars Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, and Daniel Curtis Lee addressed his homelessness on an episode of Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide.

