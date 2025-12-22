Outrage erupted on the Internet after a painful viral video captured former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase homeless nearly two decades after he played Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

The video, posted in September, went viral over the weekend and featured a disheveled Tylor Chase living on the streets in Riverside, California.

“Did you play on Disney Channel?” the fan could be heard asking Chase in the video.

“Nickelodeon,” responded Chase.

“Oh, Nickelodeon. What show was it again?” the fan asked.

When he said Ned’s Classified School Survival, the fan said, “Oh yeah, you’re that kid on it.”

Though fans immediately expressed their sympathies for Chase’s situation, others were outraged that a stranger recorded the troubled former child star at such a low, vulnerable moment.

“I wish yall would stop recording ppl without their permission, especially when they’re at their lowest moments in life!” someone said.

“do you know how evil you gotta be to film someone going through the hardest times of his life,” another said.

“This app is actually fucking hell. Everything is engagement bait and it shows you literal scum of the earth with the worst opinions on anything. We are becoming so disgusting as a society. No one cares about anything but themselves,” said another.

“It’s about time we had laws enforcing how wrong it is to record people without their consent. How humiliating,” said another.

A GoFundMe was later launched to help Chase. It raised $1,200 before being taken down by his mother, who said he needed medical attention.

“Tylor needs medical attention not money. But he refuses it,” his mom reportedly said. “I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money for his meds by himself.”

According to the the New York Post, Chase’s former co-stars Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, and Daniel Curtis Lee addressed his homelessness on an episode of Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide.

“It was a lot to process for me,” said Lee. “When I first saw it, I was angry, because I was like why put a camera in someone’s face when they are on hard times?”

“But then, after I was angry at the people who were filming it, I was upset with myself in that I feel powerless. I feel like there’s not much I can do,” he added.

Shaw admitted that he empathized with Chase after having battled drug addiction. “I’ve been somebody like that,” Shaw said.

“Yeah, we’re all hoping we can get Tylor on a better path, we’ll see what we can do here” Daniel said. “But he’s not coming on the podcast.”

“That’s not at all what needs to happen here. There’s a lot more that needs to happen before that,” Werkheiser added.

