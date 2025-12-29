Woke U.K. LGBTQ+ Group Calls for Boycott of Nicki Minaj After TPUSA Event: ‘She Is Not Our Friend’

A radical British LGBTQ+ organization is calling for a boycott of rap and pop megastar Nicki Minaj after she appeared onstage at last week’s Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

Minaj, who said that appearing at the TPUSA event was more important than any concert she has ever performed anywhere in the world, took the stage the weekend before Christmas at the conservative event, shocking many in Hollywood.

The “Say So” singer praised Trump and Vice President JD Vance during her appearance and delivered a message of national unity and racial harmony.

But after her appearance liberals have been striking out at Minaj. Now, PrideUK has joined the din by demanding that followers boycott Minaj.

“Dear LGBTQ+ Venues,” the group told fans on X. “Please refrain from playing any Nicki Minaj Music. She is not our friend #boycottnickiminaj”

The group made sure comments and replies were turned off, PinkNews reported. But many reposted the boycott demand and denounced the effort.

Rapper Lizzo, though, has sided with the attackers of Minaj, and accused her fellow singer of joining Trump for money.

“So I’m getting texts, like, about Nicki, and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I didn’t even know,” Lizzo said, adding, “Then I researched and saw what was going on, and I’m gonna say it like this: celebrities’ opinions of other celebrities does not matter — so my opinion of her does not matter.”

“But what I will tell you is you’re about to see an influx of people who see that it is more profitable and more beneficial to join that side. You’re gonna see it. It already started, and it’s going to continue,” the “Rumors” singer continued.

Lizzo went on to say, “We got three more years” of Trump being president, during which time there will be “people who are going to surprise you,” suggesting that she knows there are closet conservatives in the entertainment industry who may feel emboldened to let their opinions be known in the coming years.

“It’s going to hurt your feelings,” Lizzo told her fans. “It’s going to disappoint you.”

“And you have to know that, like, there’s money behind everything,” she added. “There are privileges behind every move people in these positions make, and I’m not surprised.”

