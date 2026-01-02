Nolte: Women-Directed Movies Hit 7-Year Low in Democrat-Run Hollywood

A new study shows that the number of movies directed by women hit a seven-year low in Democrat-run Hollywood.

But-but-but I thought the movie business is run by far-left progressives?

Why would an industry exclusively controlled by far-left Democrats allow diversity, inclusion, and equity to go backwards?

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

We all know the answer: Because Hollywood is staffed with a bunch of godless hypocrites.

“Women-directed films have hit a seven-year low, according to the annual study by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at USC. In 2025, only nine of the top 100-grossing films were directed by women, the lowest since 2018,” reports Paste Magazine. “This year, women accounted for 8.1 percent of the top 100-grossing films, a steep drop from last year’s 13.4 percent and still higher than 2018’s 4.5%.”

Oh, and you can’t blame Trump, although many will try…

“The study shows that opportunities for women behind the camera were vanishing even before Trump returned to the White House and made killing DEI a cornerstone of his presidency,” the report adds.

“The 2025 data reveals that progress for women directors has been fleeting,” the study’s founder and author, Dr. Stacey L. Smith, tells THR. “While it is tempting to think that these changes are a result of who is in the Oval Office, in reality, these results are driven by executive decision-making that took place long before any DEI prohibitions took effect. Many of these films were greenlit and in pre-production before the 2024 election.”

Women make up a little over 50 percent of the American population, and of the top 100 grossing movies of 2025, women only directed 8.1 percent of them…?

Hollywood has been running around for decades, accusing everyone else of sexism, misogyny, and discrimination, and here we are, well into the 21st century, and this very same Hollywood only allowed women to direct 8.1 percent of their top movies.

This is also a very real example of systemic discrimination. The movie business is like a baseball team with a farm system where directing talent is nurtured and mentored. Well, obviously, women are being left out of the Hollywood farm teams as well as the big leagues.

Or could it be…?

Dare I say…?

Are men better suited to direct a movie than women? Could it be that men are actually different from women, and one of those differences is that men are more skilled when it comes to the primary job of a movie director, which is solving dozens of problems a day?

Just asking questions.

One thing we know is this: The problem is not a lack of women eager to become movie directors. If Hollywood truly believed in DEI, at least 50 women would have directed those top 100 movies. You think there aren’t 50 women out there who would’ve jumped at a chance to direct a feature film? Of course there are. In fact, there are thousands of women looking to become big-time directors.

But Hollywood chooses men over women, including men who pretend to be women. Hollywood not only believes that men make better directors than women. Hollywood believes men are superior to women at being women.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.