Joe Rogan Says Drug Overdose Deaths Have ‘Dropped off a Cliff’ Due to Trump Admin’s Boat Strikes

Podcaster Joe Rogan says drug overdose deaths in the United States have “dropped off a cliff” due to the Trump administration destroying drug smugglers’ boats.

“Trump genuinely hates that they’re bringing drugs into this country,” the podcast host told Olympic gold medalist and wrestler Gable Steveson during Thursday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan went on to say that “one of the things” President Donald Trump has been saying “is that they’re poisoning our kids and that 100,000 people are dying every year from drug overdoses, and we have to put a stop to this.”

“Here’s what’s interesting,” he added. “For the time Trump’s been in office, deaths by overdose have dropped off a cliff.”

Rogan then displayed a chart showing the number of drug overdose deaths per year, revealing that the amount had plummeted after 2024.

“Look at that. Look at 2024 and leading into 2025,” he said. “These are all deaths from overdoses. I mean, that’s kind of crazy — look at that drop.”

The podcaster then pointed out “the peak was between 2023 and 2024,” according to the graph.

“That’s the peak where people are dying,” Rogan said. “Then from the time Trump’s in office, it’s taking a fucking sharp downturn.”

“And why is that? Well, part of it is they’re blowing up these fucking boats that are bringing in all the drugs,” he continued.

“And not just drugs, but drugs that are tainted with fentanyl,” Rogan added, to which Steveson responded, “Fentanyl is terrible, because a little piece can kill you.”

Rogan then stated, “Exactly. It’s smaller than a penny and you’re dead.” The wrestler then pointed out, “People are snorting lines of it.”

“And they don’t even know it’s in there,” the podcast host continued. “The cartel, they’re taking shitty drugs and mixing it with fentanyl so it has an effect.”

“People are getting it from what they think is a Xanax, and it’s not a Xanax,” he added. “It’s fake, and it’s got fentanyl in it and they’re dying from that.”

