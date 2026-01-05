Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Star Mark Hamill Claims Maduro Capture a ‘Desperate Distraction from Epstein Files’

Star Wars star Mark Hamill lashed out at President Donald Trump once again on his venom-filled BlueSky account, this time claiming Trump’s arrest of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro is “illegal” and a “distraction from the EPSTEIN Files.”

Hamill posted his latest barrage at Trump on Sunday, writing, “This new war is not only illegal, reckless and deeply corrupt, it is the latest in a series of increasingly desperate distractions from the EPSTEIN Files.”

This new war is not only illegal, reckless and deeply corrupt, it is the latest in a series of increasingly desperate distractions from the EPSTEIN Files. #ImpeachAndConvict47NOW [image or embed] — Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 2:35 PM

Typically, Hamill seems uninterested in the many ties Bill Clinton had to Epstein, and does not mention the many photos of a naked Clinton taken at Epstein’s island paradise, nor is he interested in the fact that there has been no evidence that Trump was ever involved in any of the sexual crimes Epstein was convicted of.

Hamill also seems blissfully ignorant of the fact that President Trump arrested Maduro on the basis of a warrant issued by Joe Biden’s administration, that his actions are legal, nor that every president since Truman has authorized small military actions — and sometimes large ones — without getting the approval of congress.

A short list of such actions includes Truman’s use of U.S. forces in Korea, Eisenhower’s authorization of U.S. forces in Lebanon, Kennedy’s sending of troops to Cuba, Johnson’s actions ahead of the Vietnam War, Nixon sending troops to Cambodia, Carter’s use of U.S. soldiers in Iran, Reagan’s use of troops several times, George H. W. Bush sent U.S. troops to Panama and Iraq, Clinton sent them to Bosnia, Iraq, and Kosovo, George W. Bush sent troops to Pakistan, Yemen and other places, Obama sent them to Libya and Syria, and Joe Biden sent them to Syria and Somalia. All these actions and more were done without congressional approval and many were taken without notifying congress at all ahead of time.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston