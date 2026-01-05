Video: Jimmy Kimmel Obsesses over Trump While Accepting Critics Choice Award

ABC’s left-wing late night host Jimmy Kimmel fixated on President Donald Trump while receiving the Best Talk Show award at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

While accepting his award, Kimmel credited the president for helping him win, referencing when his show was briefly suspended in 2025 following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He also gave the president a new nickname.

“And most of all, I want to thank our president, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom we would be going home empty-handed tonight,” Kimmel said.

“So thank you, Mr. President, for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day. It’s been a banner couple of weeks, and we can’t wait to get back on the air tomorrow night to talk about them,” he added.

In September, Disney suspended Jimmy Kimmel after he appeared to suggest that the assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was associated with MAGA despite evidence indicating he was influenced by left-wing ideologies. The suspension was spurred, in part, by broadcast affiliates Nexstar and Sinclair refusing to air the show in their respective markets.

Nexstar said Kimmel’s comments were “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” adding it would like to “move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

Kimmel returned after a brief suspension, saying his comments were misconstrued.

“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”

“I don’t think there’s anything funny about it,” Kimmel continued in his monologue. “I posted a message on Instagram the day he was killed, sending love to his family, and asking for compassion, and I meant it. I still do.”

During his speech at the Critics Choice Awards, Kimmel thanked his writing staff for supporting him throughout the ordeal.

“Thanks to all the writers and actors and producers and union members. Many of you were in this room who supported us, who really stepped forward with us, and reminded us that we do not take free speech for granted in this city or in this country,” the host said on stage.