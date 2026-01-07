Watch — Adam Carolla Bids Farewell to ‘Douche’ Tim Walz and His ‘Idiot’ Wife and Daughter: ‘F**k Off’

Comedian and podcast megastar Adam Carolla delivered a fiery farewell to outgoing, corruption and scandal-plagued Minnesota Democrat Governor Tim Walz.

Walz, who has been under fire for myriad criminal convictions of welfare fraud among the state’s Somali community that seem to get worse on a weekly basis, announced on Tuesday that he was dropping his bid for reelection to the governor’s mansion. Walz insisted that he intends to put the needs of Minnesota ahead of his own political career.

Carolla feels this is all great news and that when Walz’s term ends, Minnesota will finally be rid of this “douche.”

“He’s a douche and he’s a dope. And his wife is worse than him,” Carolla said of Walz. “And his daughter seems worse than both of them. So fuck off. Hit the fucking bricks, you idiot.”

Carolla also predicted that the losing 2024 Democrat nominee for vice president will be plagued by the Somali fraud scandal despite his decision to leave office.

“It’s just gonna get worse for him. And yes, he’s doing this and good, good riddance,” Carolla said of the fraud investigations pounding Walz.

“But it’s sad. I mean, this guy was almost vice president in the United States, which is crazy,” Carolla added. “He’s a douche. He’s gone.”

Walz ended his bid for reelection early on Tuesday morning in a decision that surprised many. In his statement, Walz tried to spin his decision as a gallant move aimed at defending Minnesota.”

He admitted that he did pledge to run for a third term, “But as I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can’t give a political campaign my all. Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences.”

He concluded, saying, “So I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work.”

Walz’s decision came on the heels of viral videos from citizen journalist Nick Shirley, who went to several Somali-run daycare centers in Minneapolis and found that they were caring for no children at all despite getting thousands of welfare dollars every month to care for needy children.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston