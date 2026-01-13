Nolte: U.S. Marshals Join Search for ‘Thirtysomething’ Star Timothy Busfield

U.S. Marshals have joined the search for actor/director Timothy Busfield after a warrant for his arrest was issued on January 9.

We’re not seeing the words “manhunt” or “fugitive” yet, but it does appear as though the ginger from Thirtysomething might have taken it on the lam. Various reports say his current location is unknown or that he is missing or that he has vanished.

And so…

Bring on the Feds…

“Albuquerque Police Department [APD] is working with the U.S. Marshal Service to get Mr. Busfield into custody,” an APD spokesman told the far-left Deadline.

“I do not have a timeline,” he added.

The arrest warrant charges Busfield with two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and child abuse.

The allegations involve twin brothers, who are now 11, who claim that starting at age seven, Busfield repeatedly used tickling as an excuse to touch them inappropriately on their “penis and buttocks, masking it as play.” At the time, Busfield was directing the boys on a television show called The Cleaning Lady.

The 68-year-old Busfield lives in upstate New York with his 61-year-old wife, Little House on the Prairie actress Melissa Gilbert.

He claims he was told by The Cleaning Lady’s lead actress that the mother of the two boys sought revenge after they aged out of their roles and were replaced..

Busfield previously faced sexual assault allegations in 1994 and 2012, but no charges were filed.

He might not be the kind of actor everyone knows by name, but after four decades and hundreds of movie and TV credits, he’s ridiculously recognizable, so I don’t think he would last very long on the run.

The worst-case scenario is that he’s suffering some sort of breakdown because he’s unable to deal with what is already the destruction of his career and reputation. Sadly, even if he is innocent, that won’t matter in this fascist day and age. Even if the criminal case fails, he’s still likely to end up in civil court for years and end up bankrupted by attorney fees and whatever judgment he might be hit with.

Once these things start rolling…

Things would look and go much better for Busfield if he would turn himself in.

In other news, a Law & Order: SVU episode guest-starring Busfield has been pushed to air on January 22 instead of January 15. Also, Melissa Gilbert recently deleted her Instagram account. Probably because she went off on Megyn Kelly over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, and now her self-righteous criticism is being thrown back in her face.

Gilbert and Busfield married in 2013. She is not accused of any wrongdoing,

