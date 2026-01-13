Scott Adams, ‘Dilbert’ Creator, Political Commentator, Dead at 68

Scott Adams, the legendary creator of the comic strip Dilbert and a widely respected and beloved political commentator, died Tuesday at the age of 68.

Adams had been publicly fighting a metastasized form of prostate cancer. Early reports indicate that the day before his passing, the former atheist converted to Christianity.

Adams announced earlier this month that any hope for remission was gone, and he expected to die sometime in January. Until last week, he continued to do his popular online podcast.

In addition to his iconic comic strip, thanks to his uncanny ability to explain the Trump phenomenon all the way back in 2015, even before anyone knew there would be a Trump phenomenon, Adams became widely regarded as an insightful political commentator, something that continued to the final days of his life.

In a final message read by his ex-wife, Adams wanted everyone to know about his Christian conversion:

“If you are reading this, things did not go well for me. I have a few things to say before I go. My body failed before my brain. I am of sound mind as I write this January 1st, 2026,” said the letter. “I accept Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior and look forward to spending an eternity with Him.”

In the letter, Adams said he was still not a believer, but was willing to change his mind if he wakes up in heaven.

President Trump quickly weighed in, using his Truth Social account…

“Sadly, the Great Influencer, Scott Adams, has passed away. He was a fantastic guy, who liked and respected me when it wasn’t fashionable to do so,” wrote the president. “He bravely fought a long battle against a terrible disease. My condolences go out to his family, and all of his many friends and listeners. He will be truly missed. God bless you Scott!”

Adams was more than a cartoonist or commentator. He was a fascinating philosopher with a unique insight into the human condition and why people think the way they do. Watching his daily podcast, Coffee with Scott Adams, was not about Trump supporters seeking affirmation for their beliefs. What Adams did so well was to dig deeper into the day’s events, which put them in the larger context of why people do what they do and believe what they believe.

There was no one else like him, and his predictions based on this insight usually proved true, including Trump’s astonishing victory against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Like Rush Limbaugh and Charlie Kirk, Adams leaves a big hole in the MAGA intellectual world.