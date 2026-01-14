Nolte: Golden Globe Ratings Tank with Third Dip in a Row

The Golden Globe Awards once again tanked in the ratings. This year, this dumb awards show that features celebrities who hate Normal People served up ratings even worse than last year (2025), and last year (2025) the ratings sucked.

Oh, and last year’s (2025) ratings were lower than the previous year (2024), and in 2024 the ratings sucked.

So, for the third year in a row, the Golden Globes have lost viewers.

Only 8.66 million people tuned in this year, a drop of seven percent compared to last year, when an abysmal 9.27 million tuned in

For context, 20 years ago, when Hollywood hid its hatred for Normal People better and actually made movies Normal People wanted to see, 20 million tuning into the Golden Globes was the norm.

And this has nothing to do with the internet, streaming, video games, or any other excuses. All of those things were around 20 years. Streaming might not have been as big as it is now, but we still had 100 other cable channels to choose from, and I ask: what’s the difference between that and streaming? Answer: there is no difference.

Hell, as recently as 2020 18.32 million tuned in.

What changed after 2020? The Great and Fascist Awokening happened. Movies and TV became pedantic, divisive, preachy, smug, and anti-human nature. Anti-masculinity. Gay stuff everywhere. Obnoxious girlbosses. Woketardery.

Get a load of this…

Since 2020, the Golden Globe ratings have nose-dived from 18.32 million in 2020 to 6.91 million in 2021, there was no show in 2022, 6.3 million in 2023, 9.47 million in 2024, 9.2 million in 2025, and now 8.66 million.

These numbers, combined with the Academy Awards scurrying over to YouTube, combined with plummeting box office returns is why AI will take over entertainment.

We know Hollywood hates us, so we’re hating them back by tuning out and finding our entertainment elsewhere. Those “elsewhere” options were always there. We jut didn’t feel the need to pull the trigger because, until recently, movies and TV still hit the spot.

Those days are over, and now you will soon see AI do to entertainment what Alternative Media did to the corporate media. We are about to have Alternative Entertainment created by Normal People for Normal People.

Viva la revolución!

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.