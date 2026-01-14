Video: Matt Damon Delivers ICE Rant Wearing ‘Be Good’ Pin at Netflix’s ‘The Rip’ Movie Premiere

Left-wing actor Matt Damon was seen protesting against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies by wearing a “Be Good” button at the premiere of his upcoming Netflix film, The Rip.

The button is meant to flog the death of paid anti-ICE activist Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE officer on January 7 when she tried to use her SUV too run an agent down.

At the movie premiere, Damon insisted he was “concerned” over what is going on in the country.

“I think like millions of people around the country, we’re really concerned with what’s going on,” Damon, 55, told USA TODAY. “And I think it’s about raising awareness about what’s happening in our cities and on our streets and hopefully will promote a larger discussion about this.”

Damon is not the first celebrity to wear the white “Be Good” button. Several celebrities were seen wearing the buttons at last weekend’s Golden Globes awards.

Actors Mark Ruffalo and Wanda Sykes were wearing the buttons on the red carpet during Sunday’s award show.

Sykes, who apparently could not remember the dead activist’s name, explained that the buttons are meant to inspire an insurrection against the federal government.

“Umm, and it’s really sad,” Skykes said. “And, you know, I know people out marching and all today. And we need to speak up, we need to be out there, and shut this, this rogue government, um, down. Cause it’s awful what they doin’ to people.”

Others who wore the pin at the event included actresses Natasha Lyonne and Jean Smart.

