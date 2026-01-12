Watch: Comedian Wanda Sykes Calls for Insurrection at Golden Globes over Death of Rene Good

Far-left actress-comedian Wanda Sykes called for people to “shut this rouge government down” during Sunday night’s Golden Globes Awards.

Sykes was asked about the “Be Good” pin she was wearing, but didn’t seem to know the name of the woman it was named after.

“Be Good. Yes. Of course. This is for… um… the mother who was murdered by ICE agents,” Sykes said clearly unable to name the woman as Renee Nicole Good.

Renee Good was the anti-ICE activist who tried to use her SUV to run over an ICE agent in Minneapolis last Wednesday and who was shot by the agent she targeted.

“Umm, and it’s really sad,” Skykes continued before calling for open insurrection against the federal government. “And, you know, I know people out marching and all today. And we need to speak up, we need to be out there, and shut this, this rogue government, um, down. Cause it’s awful what they doin’ to people.”

WATCH:

Sykes was referring to the “Be Good” pins that some of the extremist, left-wing celebrities were wearing at the Gold Globes last night.

Marvel movies star and far, far leftist actor Mark Ruffalo was also wearing the pin.

Others who wore the pin on the red carpet included actresses Natasha Lyonne and Jean Smart.

