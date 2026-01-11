Golden Globes: Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes Among Hollywood Celebrities Wearing Anti-ICE ‘Be Good’ Pin Supporting Renee Good

Actor Mark Ruffalo and Wanda Sykes were seen wearing anti-ICE “Be Good” pins in support of Renee Good at the Golden Globes on Sunday – the 37-year-old Minnesota woman who was shot and killed after ramming an ICE agent last week.

Images of the pin were shared on social media on Sunday.

Actresses Natasha Lyonne and Jean Smart also wore the pins on the red carpet.

“We need to speak up and shut this rogue government down. It’s awful what they are doing to people,” Wanda Sykes said on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday.

Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week when she accelerated her vehicle with an agent present in front. The vehicle bumped him and he fired three shots into the windshield, killing her.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.