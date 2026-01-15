‘Law & Order’ Star Chris Meloni Compares ICE to Nazis, Calls Trump ‘Pedophile’ in Unhinged Rants

Law & Order star Chris Meloni has compared U.S. immigration agents to Nazis and without evidence called President Donald Trump a “pedophile” in a series of unhinged social media rants.

In the first of three recent posts on X, Meloni unleashed several fallacious proclamations.

“How many countries do we need to invade in order to completely distract from a struggling economy, the “affordability hoax”, the gestapo at home, and proof of pedophilia?” he wrote on Wednesday.

Of course, like many other leftist actors living in their Hollywood bubble, Meloni gets it wrong. There truth is, costs have been going down for real Americans who don’t live in secluded, multimillion-dollar gated communities. Inflation has plummeted since the Biden regime, gasoline prices are lower, food prices are lower, wages are up and jobs for Americans are more plentiful. Americans are not struggling today in Trump’s economy nearly as much as they had been during Biden’s woeful years in office.

In another X post made a few minutes later, Meloni commented on video of ICE agents in Minnesota and captioned his post: “Good question- how long do we tolerate these losers roaming our streets trying to intimidate then populace?”

ICE, is not intimidating any citizens in Minnesota, though they are responding forcefully to anti-American, left-wing, activists who are attempting to interfere in legal federal law enforcement actions.

Meloni wrapped up his series of posts with a left-wing conspiracy theory and lies about “pedophilia.”

“A reminder that what is being done is about HOW it’s being done- with maximum cruelty which distracts from the pedophile and his general incompetence. Same with the saber rattling BS,” he wrote.

There has never been a shred of evidence proving that Donald Trump was ever involved in any case of “pedophilia.” Not in the Epstein files or anywhere else.

