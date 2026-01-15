Media Smear ‘Dilbert’ Creator Scott Adams After His Death from Cancer

Many media outlets slimed Dilbert comic creator Scott Adams after his death from cancer on Tuesday, labeling him “controversial” and “racist.”

The New York Times, for instance, pushed out a breaking news alert reading that Adams, who passed away on Tuesday, “made racist comments on his podcast.”

The Times obituary carried that attack on by portraying Adams, who announced his cancer diagnosis in May, as furious that he lost friends and opportunities because he supported Donald Trump.

People magazine also played the “racist” angle, with a subhead reading “‘Dilbert’ was pulled form wide circulation after Adams’ racist rant n 2023.”

Along with those, the Washington Post insisted that Adams was a “far-right” political commentator.

Of course, Adams was nothing of the sort. He was a fairly anodyne conservative who espoused regular conservative views, not “far-right” anything.

Adams had millions of fans, who are mourning the Dilbert creator’s loss.

The White House released a tribute to Adams.

Adams concerted to converted to Christianity in his final hours of life.

