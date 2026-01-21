James Woods Calls Don Lemon a ‘Dingleberry Hanging Off the Ass of American Journalism’ over Minnesota Church Protest

Actor James Woods referred to former CNN anchor Don Lemon as a “dingleberry hanging off the ass of American journalism” for storming a Minnesota church in protest of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) this past weekend.

Woods delivered his takedown of Lemon during an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show this week.

“Don Lemon is the Dingleberry hanging off the ass of American journalism,” Woods said. “Okay? And let me tell you, when CNN got rid of them, they didn’t wipe hard enough. This is a trick. It’s a diversion. This small man, Don Lemon, was aware of everything that was going on.”

Wood’s excoriation of Lemon to Megyn Kelly came after he called the former anchor a “bitch” on X for his church protest stunt.

“I think attacking Christians at church is the turning point in a civil war that has been brewing since the sexual deviants of the left went insane with Trump’s victory. That embittered bitch Don Lemon stirred the shit this time is not surprising. He’s not new at it, after all,” said Woods.

As Breitbart News reported, “anti-ICE protesters invaded a church in Minnesota on Sunday, accusing the pastor of being a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.”

In a live YouTube video recorded by former CNN host Don Lemon, protesters were seen storming into Cities Church in Minneapolis. Protesters were heard chanting, “Hands up, Don’t shoot,” and “ICE out.” Lemon was heard clarifying on video that he was “not part of the group” and that he was just there “photographing.” Lemon explained that, according to the protesters, they had allegedly discovered “one of the pastors” is a “member of ICE.”

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon also said that the Department of Justice may pursue charges against Lemon.

“Don Lemon himself has come out and said he knew exactly what was going to happen inside that facility,” Dhillon said. “He went into the facility, and then he began — quote, unquote — ‘committing journalism,’ as if that’s sort of a shield from being a part, an embedded part, of a criminal conspiracy. It isn’t.”

