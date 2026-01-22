Trans Pop Star Kim Petras Asks Republic Records to Drop Him: ‘I’m Tired of Having No Control over My Own Life or Career’

Transgender pop star Kim Petras is publicly asking Republic Records to drop him, citing album delays. “I’m tired of having no control over my own life or career,” the “Unholy” singer declared.

“My album has been done for 6 months but my record label has refused to give me a release date or pay my collaborator’s for the work they’ve done,” Petras announced in a Tuesday X post.

“Oh ya I also filmed and self funded a music video over 2 months ago for my next single that they also wouldn’t give me a release date for,” the “There Will be Blood” singer added in a follow-up post.

“I’m tired of having no control over my own life or career,” Petras continued in a third X post, adding, “I want to continue to self fund and self curate my own music.”

Therefore, the transgender pop star says he wants out of Republic Records.

“This is why I have formally requested to be dropped by @RepublicRecords,” the “Future Starts Now” singer said.

“I won a grammy 2 years ago…….. the music is TEA. Still no support,” Petras added in another post.

“If it’s not a tiktok trend or 80s revival queerbaiting shit these labels have no interest in supporting,” the “When We Were Young” singer lamented.

Petras went on to claim that the Universal Music Group record label is also not releasing his completed album, “Detour.”

The trans “Treat Me Like A Slut” singer finished his series of X posts by proclaiming that he is “dropping Detour regardless.”

At the time of this writing, it remains unclear when that will be.

The transgender pop star’s comments come about five years after he first signed with Republic Records. In early 2022, the singer released the EP “Slut Pop,” and the following year came out with the studio albums “Feed the Beast” and “Problématique.”

Petras’ biggest career moment was perhaps his collaboration with English singer-songwriter Sam Smith on the international hit “Unholy,” which went double platinum and won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance in 2023.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.