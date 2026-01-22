Watch: Chris Pratt Says ‘AI Will Not Replace God’

Hollywood star Chris Pratt says AI “will not replace God,” but he is worried about the effect it might have on children.

Pratt has been talking about AI ahead of the premiere of his new film, Mercy, a film that focuses on the hot topic.

In the new film, Pratt plays a man accused of murdering his wife and he is forced to plead his case in front of an AI judge.

A reporter for the Associated Press, for instance, asked Pratt what he thinks of AI “playing God” like the AI judge in the film.

“AI is man-made, you know,” the famously Christian actor replied, “And so, it cannot be God. It’s inherently flawed, and it always will be because it’s made by the brokenness of man. So, it’s incredibly — it’ll always be limited the way we are limited.”

“It’s not God and it will not replace God,” the star added.

In another interview, Pratt admitted that he does not allow his children to have cell phones or do much online, but he added that he is not all that afraid of AI even though he is concerned on how it might affect children.

“I’ve tried to, over the last year or so, I’ve really tried to educate myself on how I can use AI,” he told the AP in a separate interview.

“I’m not really scared,” he added. “I’m cautiously optimistic about it as a tool. I will say in terms of how much it has an impact on my kids, that’s something I’m concerned about.”

Mercy is scheduled to be released in the United States on January 23.

