Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Screens New Film ‘Melania’ in Dolce & Gabbana

First Lady Melania Trump hosted a private screening at the White House over the weekend of her upcoming film Melania, releasing January 30 in theatres across the United States, which documents the 20 days leading to her husband’s inauguration last year.

On Saturday, Melania Trump welcomed Melania director Brett Ratner, Queen Rania of Jordan, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Mike Tyson, Fiat heiress Azzi Agnelli, and famed fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth, who shot the promotional campaign for the film, to the White House for the screening, among others.

Black and white desserts were served to guests, as well as custom black and white popcorn boxes made specifically for the screening, while an orchestra played Melania’s Waltz, a song created by renowned composer Tony Neiman for the film.

“Last evening marked a truly magnificent occasion,” Marc Beckman, Mrs. Trump’s longtime advisor, wrote on X. “The First Lady hosted an intimate, private black-tie screening of her new film at the White House, shared among close friends and family. The evening was defined by extraordinary warmth, grace, and a palpable sense of love – an atmosphere as moving as it was unforgettable.”

For the screening, Mrs. Trump chose a casual Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo ensemble — in keeping with her film’s color narrative, which consists of black, white, grey tones, and camel — and reminiscent of her official first lady portrait, a shoot that is featured in Melania.

Mrs. Trump paired the stretch poplin tuxedo shirt with velvet tuxedo pants from the Italian fashion house, which has become a staple of her White House wardrobe. The shirt retails for $975 while the pants retail for about $600.

A silk, Italian-made Dolce & Gabbana cummerbund, retailing for $525, cinched Mrs. Trump’s waist as black sequined Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps glistened in the light. The stilettos are no longer available for purchase.

