First Lady Melania Trump unveiled her official White House portrait on Monday, standing in a power pose set to the backdrop of the Washington Monument.

Melania Trump released the photo, captured by Belgian celebrity photographer Régine Mahaux who has long photographed Mrs. Trump and the Trump family. Most recently, Mahaux photographed Mrs. Trump for the cover of Schweizer Illustrierte.

In her official portrait, styled by Hervé Pierre, Mrs. Trump stands at a table mirroring her image and wearing a single-breasted twill Turlington tuxedo jacket from Dolce & Gabbana — a favorite of the first lady’s. The jacket retails for $3,245.

Paired with the luxe tuxedo jacket are Dolce & Gabbana twill tuxedo pants, a white tuxedo shirt, and a matching black cummerbund. The pants retail for $1,045.

In 2017, Mrs. Trump unveiled her first White House official portrait which was also taken by Régine Mahaux and saw the first lady wearing a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket.

