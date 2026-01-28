President Trump Proclaims Nicki Minaj ‘Greatest Female Rapper in History’ at ‘Trump Accounts’ Launch

President Donald Trump declared rapper Nicki Minaj to be “greatest female rapper in history” at the launch of his “Trump Accounts” program on Wednesday.

Minaj appeared alongside the president and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the event celebrating the economic milestones of this second Trump term in the White House.

The president was thrilled to welcome Minaj to the event and as he did so, he said she is “the greatest and most successful female rapper in history.”

For her part, Minaj responded in kind and told the audience that she is Trump’s “number one fan” and she doesn’t care what liberals say about it.

“The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more,” she said from the stage.

The event is intended to tout the president’s new $1,000 tax-advantaged investment accounts program for all babies born between January 1 2025, and December 31, 2028.

The newborns will be eligible for $1,000 from the U.S. Department of Treasury to kickstart their own account under President Trump’s recently launched program, with Bessent encouraging companies and wealthy Americans to help bankroll the initiative.

For her part, Minaj is pledging hundreds of thousands of dollars to help fund her fans’ babies born during the Trump administration.

“I absolutely love my Barbz,” Minaj told New York Post. “I want to see them bring healthy, and successful children into the world.”

“Becoming a mother was the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, and I want others to experience the same joy my son has brought into my life,” the “Super Bass” singer added.

Trump’s praise is not just his usual bombast. Last year, Minaj was named by Billboard as the Best Female Rapper of All Time, beating out Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Lil’ Kim, and Queen Latifah for the top honor.

