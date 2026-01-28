Trump Accounts: Nicki Minaj Pledges Major Cash Investments for Her Fans’ Babies Born During Trump Administration

Rap Megastar Nicki Minaj is pledging hundreds of thousands of dollars to help fund her fans’ babies born during the Trump administration, as part of the president’s new $1,000 tax-advantaged investment accounts program.

“I absolutely love my Barbz,” Minaj told New York Post, referring to her fanbase. “I want to see them bring healthy, and successful children into the world.”

“Becoming a mother was the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, and I want others to experience the same joy my son has brought into my life,” the “Super Bass” singer added.

Minaj is expected to officially make the announcement alongside President Donald Trump’s adviser, Alex Bruesewitz.

She will also reportedly join the president and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, among others, for a Trump Accounts summit on Wednesday to tout the new program’s tax-deferred retirement accounts for all babies born between January 1 2025, and December 31, 2028.

The newborns will be eligible for $1,000 from the U.S. Department of Treasury to kickstart their own account under President Trump’s recently launched program, with Bessent encouraging companies and wealthy Americans to help bankroll the initiative.

Minaj’s contributions “could mean investments between $150,000 and $300,000 to her fans to help set up baby ‘Barbz’ accounts,” New York Post reported, citing sources who noted that the final amount is still yet to be determined.

“I know raising a child can be expensive and challenging at times, so I’m committed to doing whatever I can to support them,” the “Starships” singer and mother — whose net worth is estimated to be at $150 Million — told the outlet.

Parents and employers will also have the option to contribute an additional $5,000 and $2,500 per year, respectively, until the child turns 18, after which the funds can be accessed.

The Treasury Secretary has also noted that people will be able to start making contributions by July 4, 2026.

“This program will benefit everyone,” Minaj said. “Decreasing the gap for future prosperity between children who traditionally aren’t born with a full bank account and children who are.”

“I believe it will have the most profound impact on urban communities, which often face greater financial challenges,” the “Anaconda” singer added. “It’s an excellent way to educate kids on the value of investing, saving, and managing money responsibly.”

Minaj is not the only person to open up her checkbook for newborns entering this world under President Trump’s second term.

Last month, Michael and Susan Dell announced they would donate a staggering $6.25 billion to the new program, while hedge fund manager Ray Dalio pledged a $75 million contribution to Trump Accounts for children in his home state of Connecticut.

BlackRock, Charter Communications, Visa, Mastercard, and Uber have similarly committed to donations, New York Post noted.

The tax-deferred Trump Accounts will be made available through a new IRS form, known as Form 4547 — a nod to Trump’s presidential numbers — while a sign-up sheet is expected to be made available on the Treasury Department’s website this May.

