ABC’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Shuts Down Production for One Day to Protest ICE

ABC TV series Grey’s Anatomy has pledged to shut down production for one day on Friday as a protest against the activities of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The series producers decided to join extremist, let-wing student at the University of Minnesota who called for a nation-wide shutdown, Deadline reported.

The call for a shutdown came from the Somali Student Association, Black Student Union, and Graduate Labor Union at the University of Minnesota, all of which are demanding that students stage a walkout of class on Friday.

“The people of the Twin Cities have shown the way for the whole country – to stop ICE’s reign of terror, we need to SHUT IT DOWN,” claims the website created by the agitators. “On Friday, January 30, join a nationwide day of no school, no work and no shopping.”

The Wrap could not find any other TV or movie production shutting down in solidarity with the radical protesters, but did note that Grey’s Anatomy will restart production on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art also joined the shutdown and will close down for Friday during the protest period, Deadline added.

“This decision is made in recognition of calls for a nationwide pause and with consideration for how scheduled demonstrations in Downtown Los Angeles may affect access for our staff and visitors,” the museum told followers on Instagram.

Several celebrities also took up the call to protest on Friday, including singer Ariana Grande, stand-up comic Hannah Einbinder, and Marvel and Star Wars actor Pedro Pascal.

