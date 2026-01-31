Singer Rosanne Cash: ‘Defund ICE. Not Only Defund Them, Prosecute Them’

Singer Rosanne Cash is calling on all of her fans who support the Trump administration to unfollow her on social media, warning them to refrain from telling her to “shut up and sing” due to her no longer being “relevant.”

“If you still support this administration, there is a way to unfollow me,” Cash wrote in the caption of a Instagram post on Wednesday, adding, “Please act on your God-given right to do that. And if you think I should ‘shut up and sing’ because I’m ‘not relevant.'”

Watch Below:

The Instagram post included a video in which the “Seven Year Ache” singer ranted about various troubles she encountered while visiting her daughter in Nashville, citing the historic late-January winter storm — whose fallout she blamed on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“I just want to point out that the Department of Homeland Security is responsible for disaster relief,” Cash said after complaining about driving down icy roads and seeing trees that had fallen down as a result of the snowstorm.

“I haven’t seen or read about them being anywhere here,” the 70-year-old continued, before claiming, “They’re too busy shooting private citizens and deporting 5-year-olds.”

Cash then demanded that agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) be prosecuted, adding, “Defund ICE. Not only defund them, prosecute them.”

Earlier in her video — recorded in the Nashville International Airport — the “Tennessee Flat Top Box” singer claimed that what is happening in the United States is “unspeakable” and “a sign of a country that’s falling apart.”

“I haven’t said much lately, because I haven’t known what to say. This isn’t the country I was born in,” Cash rambled, before bizarrely suggesting that America has never been through anything like what is happening now since the 1600s.

“My ancestors have been here sine the 17th century,” she said. “I never thought I’d see this.”

