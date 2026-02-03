Kidnappers of Savannah Guthrie Mom Nancy Allegedly Want Millions in Bitcoin Ransom as FBI Joins Search

The kidnappers who grabbed NBC correspondent Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, reportedly left a ransom letter demanding millions in Bitcoin for her return as the FBI joins the case.

A report by TMZ Tuesday says that the attackers presented a ransom note demanding that cryptocurrency be sent to a Bitcoin account — which was verified as a real account — to secure Nancy Guthrie’s release.

Nancy was reported missing from her Arizona home on Sunday and hasn’t been seen by loved ones since Saturday evening. A police report says that blood was found inside the 84-year-old woman’s home.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that they are aware of the ransom note.

As concern grows, the FBI has announced that it is joining the case, according to The Wrap.

“We are looking at this from every angle, but we need your help,” Jon Edwards, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s bureau in Tucson, said on Tuesday. “If you live in the area and you saw something … please report it. Every lead and tip is important. We are aggressively pursuing every single one.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos added, “We are following all leads we have. That’s all I can tell you. We’ve got hundreds of leads, and it’s from you that that produce those leads, by telling people we need help, and I’m grateful for that, but I’m not going to get into all that. We have a team designated to deal with all of our leads. They’re looking into all of that. We are sharing all of our leads with the FBI. They are helping us in evaluating those leads, that how good they are, what where that priority should be.”

Savannah Guthrie has not appeared on the air as part of the cast of NBC’s Today since the disappearance of her mother.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” aa Guthrie family statement said. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.”

