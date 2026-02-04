Nolte: Grammy Ratings Crash Due to Fewer Young Viewers

For the second year in a row, the Grammy Awards took a dive in the ratings, primarily due to a collapse in younger viewers.

On Sunday, only 14.4 million people tuned into a show that regularly drew somewhere between 25 and 40 million viewers from 2016 to 2019.

Sunday’s 14.4 million represents the fourth-worst ratings in Grammy history, only ahead of 2021’s 9.23 million, 2022’s 9.59 million, and 2023’s 12.55 million.

The far-left award show — which has become a hate-fest against Normal People who believe in God, love their country, vote Republican, want children protected from the demonic trans cult, and desire border security — rebounded a little in 2024 with 16.9 million viewers. But then another dive began. In 2025, viewership declined to 15.4 million. Obviously, that dive continued into this year with a million fewer viewers.

That’s an 11 percent drop-off compared to last year and a 20 percent collapse compared to two years ago.

The best news — at least for those of us despise the over-privileged, hateful bigots who defend pedophiles and murderers from deportation — is that most of the viewership decline came from the same young people the music industry (and advertisers) desire most.

This year’s Grammys saw a 13 percent drop in viewers aged 25-54, a 19 percent drop in those aged 18 to 49, and a 20 percent drop in the 18-34 demographic.

After this year’s debacle, where winners like Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny turned the show into a communist struggle session, it’s hard to see future broadcasts rise again to ratings glory.

The lying entertainment media will blame streaming and the pandemic, even though the broadcast began to claw its way back to respectable ratings three years after the pandemic in 2024, even though the Grammys posted huge numbers from 2016 to 2019, which is well into the streaming era.

The problem with the Grammys is the problem with pretty much everything coming out of Hollywood these days… Nothing is fun, joyous, or inspiring anymore.

There was a time when I did watch the Grammys, and I remember them as pure entertainment. Great music, a charming and likable host, humble winners, and no one had to be on guard for a political sucker punch.

What was especially amusing about this year’s show is that it seemed as though every winner scrolled their phone in the limo on the way to the show to figure out what “The New Thing” is they are required to care about. Three months ago, the winners would have all bitched about the White House renovations or President Trump calling a piggy woman a “piggy.”

These people believe in nothing except… conformity.

How do I prove my conformity?

How do I solidify my spot with the in-group?

How do I prove my loyalty to the cult?

Instead of entertaining the public, the Grammys, like the Oscars and all the others, choose to lecture, shame, and insult the public.

No one wants to watch that.

