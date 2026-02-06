Exclusive — Melania Trump Thanks America for the Prayers and Support: ‘I Wish for All of Them to Be Healthy and to Take Care of Each Other

First Lady Melania Trump is incredibly thankful for all the support and prayers her family has received from the American people through the years, telling Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater on Friday that she is in turn always wishing for her supporters to be healthy and to take care of each other.

“I just want to thank them for all of the prayers and beautiful messages. We’ve received so much here in the White House and to our other homes. I really appreciate their kindness and support,” Melania Trump said. “I wish for all of them to be healthy and to take care of each other. And to be positive and kind and that’s the most important [thing]. And to take care of their own family and also our beautiful country.”

Mrs. Trump joined the program to urge the audience to continue to support her hit documentary film, Melania, as it continues to gain steam at the box office.

Watch: How Melania Took Control of the Story. And Won.

More and more people have hit theaters to see the film since its historic debut weekend, in which it opened with just over $7 million, making it the best opening weekend for a documentary in a decade. Photos of people seeing the movie in groups have gone viral online, including one particular photo of nearly a dozen women at the theater dressed in Mrs. Trump’s iconic Inauguration Day dress.

“That was so sweet. I saw it. Someone sent that to me and it really made me laugh. It was beautiful, incredible how they all put it together from ever little detail. From the shoes, from the blouse, it was very, very sweet and very nice,’ Mrs. Trump said. “I want to thank them. Whatever they do, thank you.”

Earlier in the interview Mrs. Trump thanked the Breitbart audience and everyone who has supported Melania in theaters and urged people to see it.

“We’ve had great success with the film. I’m very proud of it,” she said. “It is not an easy task to produce a film. I encourage all of the listeners to go and see it.”

“I think they will really enjoy it,” Mrs. Trump said. “My film Melania is unprecedented, historic, and a very cinematic look into my role and responsibilities and impact as a First Lady. It’s twenty days in my life before the inauguration.”

“People will really enjoy it,” Mrs. Trump said. “And I encourage all of them to see it because this is for all of us. This is us together. It’s history in the making.”

