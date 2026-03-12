Islam in general and Ramadan in particular hold the key for society to prosper if it embraces a “noble vision of hope and peace” that Muslims hold dear, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tells the world in a newly released video message.

The exhortation to heed the example of Ramadan comes as the veteran Portuguese Socialist arrives in Turkey to fast with Muslims and show his support for their religion, as Breitbart News reported.

The Turkey visit comes just days after Guterres used the U.N.’s own International Day to Combat Islamophobia to plead, “The world’s two billion Muslims hail from all corners of the globe, reflecting the vast diversity of humanity itself.”

He said “Islamophobia” is real and growing and the time has come for the world to heed his call, “Let’s eradicate the scourge of Islamophobia from every country and community.”

In the new video message he continues on his theme of calling for tolerance:

For Muslims around the world, the holy month of Ramadan is a sacred period of reflection and prayer. Ramadan also represents a noble vision of hope and peace. But for too many members of the human family, this vision remains distant. From Afghanistan to Yemen, from Gaza to Sudan and beyond, people are suffering the horrors of conflict, hunger, displacement, discrimination and more. In these difficult and divided times, let us heed Ramadan’s enduring message. To bridge divides. To deliver help and hope to those who are suffering. And to safeguard the rights and dignity of every person. Every year, I pay a special solidarity visit to a Muslim community and join in the fast. And every year I come away heartened by Ramadan’s spirit of peace and compassion. May this Holy Month inspire us to work as one to build a more peaceful, generous and just world for all people. Ramadan Kareem.

Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic lunar calendar, marked by worldwide fasting from dawn to sunset, prayer, and religious reflection for all Muslims.

Abstaining from food, drink, smoking, and sexual relations during daylight hours are some of the requirements of Ramadan.